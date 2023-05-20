Disney to close its Star Wars-themed luxury hotel that opened in Florida last year

Walt Disney Company will close its immersive Star Wars-themed luxury hotel in Orlando this September. The hotel debuted at Walt Disney World in March 2022.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a two-day hotel experience, but it is closing less than two years after it opened.

The announcement comes amid the media giant's ongoing spree of cutting costs throughout its entertainment and parks businesses.

Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger said in February that the company would reduce costs by $5.5 billion.

The company is working toward making the streaming TV business profitable. What is Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser? It's not just a hotel, it's an experience. The experience involves resorts, cruise lines, and theme parks in a 48-hour space adventure.

It was first teased at Disney's D23 Expo in 2019 and opened in March 2022 near the company's Orlando, Florida-based Disney World Resort.

The trip costs about $1,200 per person per day, with family packages costing over $6,000 for the two-day adventure.

As mentioned in a Reuters report, some Star Wars fans had complained that the cost of staying at the Starcruiser was too high.

Disney also announced on Thursday that it was abandoning plans to create a roughly $1 billion corporate campus in Florida, citing "changing business conditions" in the midst of a legal battle with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment," the company said in a statement.

"This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans," the statement added.

