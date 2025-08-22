/Disgusting intruders are back: Mysterious debris balls seen again on Australian beaches

The mysterious balls are back on Australian beaches, which have been spotted on New South Wales shores this time. Authorities aren't sure whether the balls are related to the debris chunks seen on Sydney beaches in late 2024 and then again in early 2025. The debris balls are grey in colour and about one to four centimetres in size. People have been advised not to touch them and stay away from areas where they have been seen. This includes the Entrance Beach, Grant McBridge Baths, Blue Bay, Toowoon Bay, North Shelly Beach, Shelly Beach and Blue Lagoon Beach, as per Nine News. The Grant McBride Baths has already been shut to the public. The new balls were first spotted by a person on the North Shelly Beach who informed the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) about them. Also Read: Mysterious balls on shores force nine Australian beaches to shut down

All the balls have been removed from the beach and sent for testing. Work to clear the other beaches is still on. Their composition is not known, but officials believe they could be made of stormwater, sewerage or ships. An investigation has been initiated and further action will be taken after the results are in. "Council also advised they will continue monitoring beaches and will send samples of the debris balls for testing," an EPA spokesperson said.

Sydney beaches black debris balls