/Disgusting intruders are back: Mysterious debris balls seen again on Australian beaches

The disgusting balls have returned to the Australian beaches. Grey-colours balls have washed up on the beaches of New South Wales. They have been collected for an analysis. People have been told to stay away from them. Previously, Sydney beaches saw black and white debris balls.
The mysterious balls are back on Australian beaches, which have been spotted on New South Wales shores this time. Authorities aren't sure whether the balls are related to the debris chunks seen on Sydney beaches in late 2024 and then again in early 2025. The debris balls are grey in colour and about one to four centimetres in size. People have been advised not to touch them and stay away from areas where they have been seen. This includes the Entrance Beach, Grant McBridge Baths, Blue Bay, Toowoon Bay, North Shelly Beach, Shelly Beach and Blue Lagoon Beach, as per Nine News. The Grant McBride Baths has already been shut to the public. The new balls were first spotted by a person on the North Shelly Beach who informed the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) about them.
All the balls have been removed from the beach and sent for testing. Work to clear the other beaches is still on. Their composition is not known, but officials believe they could be made of stormwater, sewerage or ships. An investigation has been initiated and further action will be taken after the results are in. "Council also advised they will continue monitoring beaches and will send samples of the debris balls for testing," an EPA spokesperson said.
Earlier in November, thousands of black, marble-sized balls washed up on several Sydney beaches. Officials determined that the filthy balls comprised different debris, although they weren't clear on what they were. Analysis showed that the balls had fatty acids, chemicals, and material from wastewater. Then, early this year, more white and grey balls washed up and reportedly had in them "human waste," fatty substances, and grease, like cooking oil and soap.