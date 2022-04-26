Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage? Bezos trolls Musk over Twitter deal

Just hours after Tesla chief Elon Musk brought Twitter in a mega $44 billion deal, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos questioned China's influence with Tesla's electric car company running in China.

"Interesting question. Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?" Bezos said in a tweet after a user set details on Tesla's operations in China and the fact that the Communist government had banned Twitter.

The Amazon boss then added: "My own answer to this question is probably not. The more likely outcome in this regard is complexity in China for Tesla, rather than censorship at Twitter," adding, "But we'll see. Musk is extremely good at navigating this kind of complexity."

Musk's bid to takeover Twitter was hampered by a hostile takeover threat as the Tesla chief sought to win over investors.

Musk had earlier bought nine per cent stake in Twitter but they sought to buy the social medial giant even as the Twitter board said it would adopt a "poison pill" approach to thwart Musk's plan.

However, Musk won the fight as he informed that he had put together a mammoth $46.5 billion as the Twitter board accepted the offer.

