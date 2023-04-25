Did Musk accidentally reveal his burner Twitter account?

Content creators may wish to enable subscriptions on this platform. Just tap on Monetization in settings. pic.twitter.com/CmD06Mczmn

Did Twitter CEO Elon Musk accidentally reveal his burner Twitter account? Several netizens seem to think so. Musk tweeted a screenshot of his Twitter account on Monday evening guiding content creators on how to enable subscriptions. While it seemed like an innocent picture, some eagle-eyed netizens pointed out that the screenshot showed a second profile photo. It was the photo of a child and clicking on it would take the user to his second Twitter account. Twitter displays secondary profiles in this manner so a simple click can take the user to their second account.

People used the photo to search for the account and quickly found it, although there is no confirmation that the account belongs to Musk. Musk's main account goes by the handle @elonmusk, while the secondary account carries the username “Elon Test” and @ErmnMusk. There are some weird tweets on the account, such as “Do you like Japanese girls?” posted in response to a tweet from a Bitcoin influencer. The handle also carries tweets praising Tesla and replies to Elon Musk's tweets.

The second account in question was created in November and the first tweet went out on the 13th of the same month. Notably, just weeks back Musk had completed his purchase of Twitter. The first like of the account is of an Elon Musk tweet containing the tombstone emoji and the bot emoji.

The account also praises Tesla with likes and tweets, with one such tweet by @ErmnMusk replying “Wow!” to a CNBC tweet about a test of Tesla’s self-driving capabilities.

In another tweet, the account replied to a meme about former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried shared by Musk.

The accounts it follows include Bari Weiss’s website The Free Press, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Stephen King, with whom he recently had a public spat, Donald Trump, several Bitcoin accounts some pop stars, Kardashian sisters Khloe and Kim, among others.

Another indication that the account might be Musk's is a tweet that went out from it on Monday, which read, “I will finally turn 3 on May 4th!”

Musk's child X Æ A-12 was born on May 4.

Musk has not commented on the matter yet and there is no official confirmation as well about who the account belongs to. However, after reports of the account went viral, its follower count has gone above 10,000. There is also a new cryptocurrency named after the Twitter account.

