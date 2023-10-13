Did a Chinook helicopter send crocodiles into mating frenzy on Australian farm?

A low-flying chopper apparently signalled mating season for the crocodile on a farm in Queensland, Australia. It may sound bizarre, but it is what it is.

It happened when a Chinook pilot reportedly attempted to fly particularly low over a saltwater crocodile farm.

The aim was to let the visitors on board take photos of some of the farm's 3000 inmates - the crocodiles.

The behaviour, however, shockingly awakened the crocodile's sexual desires, prompting them to "mate like mad".

When they heard the disturbance, all the large bulls rose up, screamed, and rumbled at the skies, according to John Lever, who is the owner of the Koorana Crocodile Farm.

And by the time the helicopters left, they'd already started making some serious orgiastic babies.

Lever told ABC: "All of the big males got up and roared and bellowed up at the sky, and then after the helicopters left they mated like mad."

Notably, Saltwater crocodiles (Crocodylus porosus) mate annually and time their mating to coincide with the ideal time to lay eggs in a burrow or nest.

Thunderstorm seasons are not ideal as the hatchlings may drown in flood waters following severe rains and storms.

Hence, they wait for the thunderstorm season to pass for the mating, when the offspring are more likely to hatch. Also, with the warm and wet weather, October is a great time in Northern Australia.

Therefore, some experts believe that the crocodiles misunderstood the noise and vibrations caused by the helicopter rotors and thought it's thunderstorm season.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE