/Declaration of space wars? America's latest weapon can jam enemy satellites

The United States has taken a major step towards space warfare with a new electromagnetic weapon capable of disrupting enemy satellites. Meadowlands, developed by L3 Harris, does not physically damage them, and simply silences them. The US Space Force has acknowledged that this offensive weapon can block radio waves, rendering them incapable of communicating or sharing data with forces on the ground. The Space Force said in a statement that it provides the military with a "robust toolkit for spectrum dominance."

Meadowlands reportedly consists of an antenna dish mounted to a wheeled trailer. It can be moved around on the ground or on a large cargo aircraft and deployed under enemy satellites. Reports suggest that Space Force has requested nearly $460 million in Fiscal Year 2027 to develop Meadowlands, and for related training. The US Space Force has a dedicated unit for systems like the Meadowlands.

Donald Trump has stressed Space Superiority

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President Donald Trump has often made it clear that the country needs to strengthen its defences in space. In his second term, he is treating space as an active warfighting domain and wants to achieve undisputed "Space Superiority".

US Space Force Col. Angelo Fernandez, commander of Mission Delta 3 – Space Electromagnetic Warfare, said, "Continued U.S. Space Force investment in electromagnetic warfare systems, software, and advanced training is essential to modern warfare." The agency added that such warfare capabilities were at the centre of Operation Midnight Hammer against Iran in June 2025 when the US military attacked the country's nuclear sites.

It said in a statement that electromagnetic warfare professionals "created a silence zone to ensure secure bomber ingress and egress, effectively halting adversary communications to provide vital indications and warnings."