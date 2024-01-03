Debate settled: Teenage T. Rex skulls belonged to different dinosaur species

The long-running debate of whether the dinosaur fossils first unearthed in Montana, US, in 1942, belonged to teenage Tyrannosaurus Rexes or not has finally been settled. A new study published has concluded that the skulls belonged to a different species of dinosaur, not the T-Rexes.

The researchers at the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath said the 66-million-year-old fossils are most likely from the Nanotyrannus. The findings were published in the journal Fossil Studies.

"I didn't expect it to be quite so conclusive. If they were young T. Rex they should be growing like crazy, putting on hundreds of kilogrammes a year, but we're not seeing that," said Dr Nick Longrich associated with the study.

Based on the modelling data, scientists observed that the dinosaurs would have grown to a maximum size of around 900 to 1,500 kilogrammes and five metres which is only about 15 per cent the size of a full-grown, adult T. Rex.

"We tried modelling the data in a lot of different ways and we kept getting low growth rates. This is looking like the end for the hypothesis that these animals are young T. Rex," added Longrich.

The research validates that Nanotyrannus is a separate species, one not closely related to Tyrannosaurus. The Nanotyrannus had longer arms, unlike the famously short-armed T. Rex.

While T. Rex relies on size and strength, Nanotyrannus used their small frame, pace, agility and arms as pretty formidable weapons to hunt down prey.

"I was very skeptical about Nanotyrannus myself until about six years ago when I took a close look at the fossils and was surprised to realize we'd gotten it wrong all these years," said Longrich.

T. Rex fossil remains highly sought out

Dinosaur skeletons and other specimens belonging to the majestic reptile that once roamed the face of the Earth remain highly sought after by collectors. No more than a couple of sales take place in a year worldwide which attracts enormous attention, especially if it involves a T. Rex - the legendary 40-foot-long predator.

Notably, in April last year, a 67-million-year-old T. Rex skeleton named 'Trinity' was auctioned in Switzerland. It was the first time that an entire T-Rex skeleton had gone under the hammer and fetched a record sum of $6.1 million at the Koller auction house.