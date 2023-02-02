Couple refuses to buy ticket for baby, abandon him at Israeli airport check-in counter and board flight

In a bizarre incident, a couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in counter in Tel Aviv, Israel since the child did not have a ticket and they refused to buy one.

The couple was due to board a Ryanair flight from Ben Gurion International Airport to Brussels, Belgium. When they reached the airport, they learned that the baby needs to have a ticket as well. But instead of buying a ticket for the child, or leaving the airport, they proceeded with passport control and left the baby in the car seat.

Airport staff was shocked to see what had happened and then contacted the police.

The manager of the Ryanair desk said, "We've never seen anything like this. We couldn't believe what we were seeing."

A spokeswoman for Ryanair told CNN, "These passengers traveling from Tel Aviv to Brussels presented at check-in without a booking for their infant. They then proceeded to security leaving the infant behind at check-in."

"The check-in agent at Ben Gurion Airport contacted Airport Security, who retrieved these passengers, and this is now a matter for local police."

Ryanair's website states that infants invite a €25 ($27) charge for each one-way flight on lap. In case you want the baby to travel in a car seat, a seat must be paid for.

A spokesman for Israel Police confirmed to CNN that the matter has now been resolved and that the baby was now with the parents.

Israel Airports Authority said the couple had reached Terminal 1 late and the check-in counter for their flight had closed. They left their baby near the conveyor belt area since they wanted to go through to deal with security.

(With inputs from agencies)

