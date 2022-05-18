Musk reacts to purported clip of Twitter staff saying: 'we're commies as f***'

After a leaked video of a Twitter employee went viral on social media after he said his colleagues are "commies as f***, Elon Musk asked 'Is this legit?'

An activist group had reportedly leaked a video of Siru Murugesan, who works as a senior engineer at Twitter. Murugesan complained that the social networking site "does not believe in free speech" and added that employees are "commie as F**k and that apparently revolted against Musk's takeover bid".

“Twitter does not believe in free speech. Elon believes in free speech. He's a capitalist and we weren't really operating like capitalists, more like very socialist," Murugesan said in the video.

BREAKING: @Twitter Lead Client Partner Says Woke “Ideology” Responsible For Company’s Inability to “Profit”; Affirms Twitter Not Here “To Give People Free Speech”; Refuses Taking @ElonMusk “Seriously” Due to “Asperger’s” Making Him “Special”#TwitterExposed pic.twitter.com/dQZamaLiC8 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 17, 2022 ×

Twitter did not officially comment on the leaked video. Musk asked journalist Benny Johnson 'Is this legit?' after he posted the video.

In fact, in another video, Alex Martinez, the lead client partner of Twitter reportedly said: "Well, right now we don't make profit. So it's gonna say ideology, which is what's led us into not being profitable."

Martinez reportedly said: "The rest of us who have been here believe in something that's good for the planet and not just give people free speech." Musk sent a smiley while reacting to the video.

