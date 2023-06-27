Colorado Spring nightclub shooting: Suspect pleaded guilty to five murders; Here's all you need to know

Anderson Lee Aldrich pleaded guilty to murder and other charges in the mass shootings that killed five people at the Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub in 2022. The court has sentenced the suspect to life in prison. Alrich's sentencing came seven months after the shooting and spared the victims' families a painfully long trial.

Aldrich refused to address the court before the final judgement, pleading guilty to five counts of murder and 46 counts of attempted murder and no contest to a misdemeanour, a felony, and two hate crimes.

People present in the courtroom teared up as Judge Michael McHenry explained the charges and read out the victims' names. Friends and relatives of victims gave statements in court to remember their loved ones. They spoke about how their lives changed forever after the mass shootings at the Colorado Springs nightclub. On 19 November 2022, Aldrich walked inside Club Q and indiscriminately fired an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle. The five people who died during the mass shooting were Daniel Aston (Club Q bartender), Kelly Loving, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh, and Raymond Green Vance.

"I intentionally and after deliberation caused the death of each victim," Aldrich told the judge. After the guilty plea, the shooter made several phone calls to The Associated Press to express guilt and the will to face the impacts of the shooting. The shooter is a nonbinary and uses they and them pronouns, pleaded guilty to all charges and will spend around five decades behind bars. Several people, including survivors, attended the hearing.

A year before the attack at Club Q, the police arrested the shooter for threatening their grandparents and pledging to become the 'the next mass killer.' In June 2021, the shooter's grandparents reported that Aldrich warned them to stay away from his guns and ammo. Later, the police arrested him after a standoff with SWAT officers.

However, according to the court documents, the charges were dropped in July 2022 after Aldrich's mother and grandparents refused to cooperate with the prosecutors.

Aldrich used a rifle and a handgun to attack Club Q. According to the investigators, the weapons used by the shooter were ghost guns (firearms without serial numbers that are homemade). Some survivors believe the shooter pushed back on the hate crimes to avoid the death penalty. In an interview from jail, the shooter told the AP that they were abusing drugs at the time of the attack.

