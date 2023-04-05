Cleo Smith update: Kidnapper Terence Kelly sentenced; know why judge reduced his sentence by five years?

Cleo Smith update: A judge in Western Australia (WA) gave Terence Kelly 13 years and six months in jail after he pleaded guilty to kidnapping four-year-old Cleo Smith back in October 2021. Kelly abducted Cleo Smith from the Quobba Blowholes campsite, while her mother, step-father and little sister slept in the camp.

The abduction prompted 18-day search operations by WA Police Department, which led police to Kelly’s Tonkin Cres address in Carnarvon. He was later arrested by police in November 2021.

Why did the judge reduce Kelly’s sentence?

As per the latest reports, WA District Chief Judge Julie Wager gave Terence Kelly a 25 per cent discount on his sentence following his early guilty plea, and due to the fact that Kelly had mental problems. Kelly’s childhood was full of troubles, who grew up in a toxic family of a violent father and a drug-addicted mother.

“No child in Western Australia … should have suffered what you did as a child,” the judge observed while addressing Kelly. The police also revealed that Terence Kelly was under influence of methylamphetamine on the day he abducted Cleo Smith.

What happened to Cleo Smith?

The court was informed that Cleo was imprisoned at Kelly's state housing apartment in Carnarvon for several weeks during which time she was kept inside a room with a mattress on the floor.

After being detained, Kelly admitted to hitting Cleo for being bossy and demanding chocolate during his police interview. Kelly also said Cleo used to cry when left alone and that he had "roughed her up a few times," but he had not intended to seriously harm her.

Kelly became Facebook friend with Cleo’s mother

During the period when the search operation for Cleo was on, Kelly befriended Cleo’s mother Ellie Smith on Facebook. Ellie Smith was using Facebook to find her daughter.