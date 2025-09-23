/CLAT 2026 exam dates, pattern, and eligibility revealed; registration open till THIS date — All you need to know

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially announced that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 will be held on Sunday, December 7, 2025, across India. The exam remains the gateway for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs across 26 participating NLUs.

What is CLAT?

CLAT stands for the Common Law Admission Test. It is a national-level entrance examination organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) for entry into the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs at India's National Law Universities (NLUs). Scores of this exam are used for admission to the 5-year integrated LLB (UG) and one-year LL.M (PG) programs at the 26 participating NLUs. However, private colleges that allow entry into law courses also accept the scores.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What are the eligibility criteria for the CLAT exam?

Undergraduate (UG) eligibility

Educational Qualifications: One should have passed the 10+2 or an equivalent exam.

Minimum Marks: 45% for General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI categories and 40% for SC/ST categories.

Age Limit: There is no upper age limit.

Appearing Candidates: Those appearing for their qualifying exam in March/April 2026 are also eligible to apply.

Postgraduate (PG) eligibility

Educational Qualifications: Must have an LLB degree or its equivalent.

Must have an LLB degree or its equivalent. Minimum Marks: 50% for General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI categories and 45% for SC/ST categories.

50% for General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI categories and 45% for SC/ST categories. Age Limit: There is no upper age limit.

There is no upper age limit. Appearing Candidates: Candidates appearing for their final year exams are also eligible.

2. When will the CLAT exam 2026 be held

The CLAT exam 2026 will be held on Sunday, December 7, 2025, across India.

3. What is the application process for the CLAT exam 2026?

Visit the Official Website: Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Register: Click on the "Register" or "New Registration" link and provide your full name, mobile number, email address, and create a strong password. Log In: Use your registered credentials to log in to your account. Fill the Application Form: Complete the form with accurate personal, academic, contact, and NLU preference details. Upload Documents: Scan and upload your photograph, signature, and any other required documents as per the specified format and size. Select Preferences: Choose your preferred National Law Universities (NLUs) and exam centers. Pay the Fee: Make the online payment of the application fee via net banking, debit/credit card, or UPI. Submit: After payment, submit the application form and save the confirmation page and a copy of the filled form.

4. Where to apply?

Visit the official Consortium of NLUs website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, to fill out and submit your application.

5. What is the exam pattern of the CLAT exam 2026 for UG and PG programmes?

CLAT 2026 is a two-hour test with 120 multiple-choice questions.

Undergraduate (UG) exam pattern

The UG paper has five sections with the following weightage:

English Language: 22–26 questions (20%)

Current Affairs, including General Knowledge: 28–32 questions (25%)

Legal Reasoning: 28–32 questions (25%)

Logical Reasoning: 22–26 questions (20%)

Quantitative Techniques: 10–14 questions (10%)

Postgraduate (PG) exam pattern

The PG paper consists of 120 questions for 120 minutes that test knowledge of law subjects, including:

The first section will have 120 objective-type questions carrying 1 mark each, and there shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

The paper will cover the mandatory subjects of the undergraduate progra,m which include Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour & Industrial Law.

6. When results of the CLAT exam 2026 be announced?

The CLAT 2026 result will be announced around a week or two after the CLAT 2026 exam, which is expected in mid-December 2025 or the beginning of January 2026, as the exam is scheduled for December 7, 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official website of the Consortium of NLUs by logging in with their application number and password or date of birth.

7. How and where to check the result of the CLAT exam 2026?

Visit the official website of the Consortium of NLUs.

Find the link for the CLAT 2026 results.

Log in using your application number and password/date of birth.

Download the CLAT 2026 scorecard PDF.

8. Are registrations for the CLAT Exam 2026 still open or closed?