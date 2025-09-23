/CLAT 2026 exam dates, pattern, and eligibility revealed; registration open till THIS date — All you need to know

CLAT is a national-level entrance examination organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) for entry into the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs at India's National Law Universities (NLUs).
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially announced that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 will be held on Sunday, December 7, 2025, across India. The exam remains the gateway for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs across 26 participating NLUs.
CLAT stands for the Common Law Admission Test. It is a national-level entrance examination organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) for entry into the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs at India's National Law Universities (NLUs). Scores of this exam are used for admission to the 5-year integrated LLB (UG) and one-year LL.M (PG) programs at the 26 participating NLUs. However, private colleges that allow entry into law courses also accept the scores.
Undergraduate (UG) eligibility
Educational Qualifications: One should have passed the 10+2 or an equivalent exam.
Minimum Marks: 45% for General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI categories and 40% for SC/ST categories.
Age Limit: There is no upper age limit.
Appearing Candidates: Those appearing for their qualifying exam in March/April 2026 are also eligible to apply.
Postgraduate (PG) eligibility
Visit the official Consortium of NLUs website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, to fill out and submit your application.
CLAT 2026 is a two-hour test with 120 multiple-choice questions.
Undergraduate (UG) exam pattern
Postgraduate (PG) exam pattern
The PG paper consists of 120 questions for 120 minutes that test knowledge of law subjects, including:
The first section will have 120 objective-type questions carrying 1 mark each, and there shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.
The paper will cover the mandatory subjects of the undergraduate progra,m which include Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour & Industrial Law.
The CLAT 2026 result will be announced around a week or two after the CLAT 2026 exam, which is expected in mid-December 2025 or the beginning of January 2026, as the exam is scheduled for December 7, 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official website of the Consortium of NLUs by logging in with their application number and password or date of birth.
Yes, the CLAT 2026 registration process is still open, as the application window for the Common Law Admission Test 2026 opened on August 1, 2025, and will close on October 31, 2025, at 11:59 P.M. All interested candidates can apply after visiting the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.