Chocolate Day 2023 Special: Gift THESE world’s most expensive chocolates on this day

Chocolate Day is a special occasion celebrated on February 9th as a part of Valentine's Week. The day is dedicated to the expression of love and affection through chocolates. Chocolates have been a symbol of love, care, and sweetness for centuries, and this day is a perfect opportunity to express these feelings towards your loved ones. There are various types of chocolates available such as dark, milk, white, and assorted varieties, and one can choose the right one depending on the taste and preferences of their beloved. People exchange chocolates as gifts, write love notes along with them, or simply enjoy a sweet and romantic evening together indulging in their favourite chocolate treats.

Chocolates not only bring a smile to the face but also have several health benefits, such as reducing stress and improving heart health. So, make the most of this day and celebrate it with your loved ones by spreading love, joy, and chocolates! This chocolate day, you can gift your partner, friend and loved ones chocolates from these premium brands.

House of Knipschildt

Danish chocolatier Fritz Knipschildt founded the high-end chocolate company in 1999. The best destination to pamper your taste buds with the rich dark chocolate bars and truffle creations that the premium brand has to offer is undoubtedly at its Café Chocopologie in Norwalk. La Madeline au Truffe from the house is one of its most expensive and coveted chocolates. According to its official website, it was named the "most expensive chocolate in the world" by Forbes in 2009.

Guylian

Guylian is a well-known Belgian luxury chocolate company that is noted for its distinctive chocolate creations, particularly the characteristic sea horses and chocolate seashells. The house simply raises these chocolate marine components to another level by utilising 100% pure cocoa butter and a hazelnut praline filling made of caramelised and roasted hazelnuts. To’ak

This Ecuadorian chocolate company is one of the most prestigious chocolate manufacturers in the world, and this claim is definitely not an exaggeration. They are known for their To'ak Art series Guayasamn, one of their signature items. This dark chocolate confection, which costs USD 450, is a tribute to Oswaldo Guayasamn, one of Ecuador's most renowned artists.

Amedei Toscana

Even though you may have heard a lot about handmade chocolates, Amedei produces some of the most opulent and exquisite chocolates available anywhere. Amedei Porcelana is a luxury brand that emphasises high-end goods and conventional methods, with a 50g chocolate bar costing around USD 12. The business, which is based in Pontedera, Tuscany, oversees every step of production, from obtaining the raw materials to delivering the finished chocolate bars to customers' doorsteps.

Vosges Haut Chocolat