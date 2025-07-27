/Chinese men share non consensual intimate pics, videos of partners on Telegram, spark outrage

A controversy surrounding secret filming of women by their male partners has gripped China. According to the Chinese media thousands of intimate photos and videos of women have been shared on the Telegram messaging app by their boyfriends without consent, raising calls for providing better protection to women reported AFP.

The incident comes after a woman was expelled by a Chinese university this month for "damaging national dignity" over videos posted by a Ukrainian esports player on Telegram indicating both had been intimate.

The scandal came out in the open when a woman this week reported about her photos being shared in a Telegram forum with over 100,000 users, mostly Chinese men without her knowing about it, reported AFP, citing Chinese state-owned Southern Daily. Notably, the members of the forum also shared photos of their girlfriends, ex-girlfriends and wives.

The incident after coming to light has sparked widespread outrage in the country regarding women safety.

Reacting to the the incident on Red Note, a Chinese social media platform like Instagram, "We are not... 'content' that can be randomly uploaded, viewed and fantasised about."

"We can no longer remain silent. Because next could be me, or it could be you", wrote another user.

A related hashtag has been viewed more than 230 million times on social media platform Weibo since Thursday, reported AFP.

Mask Park, the group on which maximum pictures appeared has since been taken down, but smaller offshoots continue to remain active.

Telegram, a cloud-based, cross-platform social media and instant messaging service is banned in China, however, it remains accessible to people through a virtual private network.

"The sharing of nonconsensual pornography is explicitly forbidden by Telegram's terms of service and is removed whenever discovered," Telegram said in a statement sent to AFP.

"Moderators proactively monitor public parts of the platform and accept reports in order to remove millions of pieces of harmful content each day, including nonconsensual pornography."