/Chinese man fights to keep his 10 storey pyramid house held down with ropes deemed unsafe

A man in China has refused to bow down to property developers by building his own 10-storey tower in a place where every other house has been razed down to build a luxury resort. Chen Tianming lives in a village in Guizhou province, where all the houses were bought and torn down in 2018. However, the 42-year-old is in no mood to give in after seven years.

His stone bungalow now looks like a pyramid with 10 storeys. The upper floors move when the wind is strong, and so he has tethered them to the ground with ropes and cables. The house is rickety and weird, with balconies and stairs poking out. It is built using plywood and contorted beams, and appears on shaky ground.

After Chen refused to give in to developers, the project failed to take off. He received several demolition notices, but defied them all and continued to raise the height of his house, adding more and more floors to it. Chinese media compares his house to the creations of legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki.

He told AFP that his project started off as a practical way to expand the house, but his labyrinthine construction later turned into "an interest and hobby".

Chen's 10-storey tower in Chinese village lacks permits

Chen's house lacks proper building permits and has been deemed dangerous since the upper floors sway in the wind. But he has sworn not to let anyone demolish his house. "People often say it's unsafe and should be demolished... but I'll definitely never let anyone tear it down."

Chen has received several demolition notices, ordering him to destroy the higher floors and only retain the original building. He completed construction on the fifth floor in 2019, the sixth in 2022 and the seventh in 2023.

It was deemed an illegal construction last August. But he is in no mood to budge, and has spent tens of thousands of yuan fighting the notices in court. He has not won any of the preliminary hearings either, and has continued to appeal.

Chen's house has become a tourist attraction

Chen's house was built by his grandfather in the 1980s, and his parents refused to sell it to the developers who wanted to build a resort, complete with a theatre and artificial lake. All the houses in the area were bulldozed. In order to protect his home, Chen slept alone in the house so that no one would raze it at night.

The project was scrapped six months later, and his house was given the name "nail house" - a Chinese term for those whose owners dig in and refuse to relocate despite official compensation offers.

Today, Chen lights up his house with decorative lanterns at home, attracting the attention of passersby. In fact, it has become a tourist attraction itself, and local residents think it might be an official landmark.

