Chinese female acrobat falls to death during performance with her husband; video goes viral

An acrobat in China passed away Saturday night while executing a dangerous move with her husband. Authorities are probing the accident that occurred at the Hougai hamlet in the eastern Anhui Province. The video footage shows a crane that pulls the pair high in the air. Then, the female acrobat, Sun Moumou, hangs off her husband by locking her wrists behind his head. They whirl around the performance area. But then, she appears to let go and falls to the ground.

According to What's On Weibo, the terrifying footage showing the female acrobat striking the floor went viral across China over the weekend. Screams from the audience are also clearly audible as she falls towards the ground.

Sun Moumou's coworker informed the media that the acrobat was "still breathing weakly" after the tragedy. They took her to the hospital. But she died as a result of her injuries.

The organisers immediately called off the concert and planned shows scheduled for the weekend after Sun's tragic death. On Sunday, Chinese social media users also avidly commented on the accident and how it happened. Some witnesses allegedly noticed a lack of safety elements at the concert. Furthermore, the roads leading to the performance area made it difficult for emergency response teams to access it.

According to initial reports, Sun fought with her husband, Zhang Moumou, before the performance. She allegedly refused to wear a safety line. Later, Zhou informed the Yangzi Evening News that the claims were false. "We were always happy together," he stated. "There was no brawl. I can't give you any specifics right now since I'm in the middle of dealing with everything." The pair, born in 1986, allegedly had a son and a daughter together.

According to the Global Times, the show's producer, Anhui Yaxi Performing Arts Media, was fined over $7,000 for organising a commercial performance without permission from the authorities. The Yongqiao District Committee and District Government Investigation Team stated that it is examining the recent occurrence. They also conveyed their deep condolences to Sun's relatives.

(With inputs from agencies)