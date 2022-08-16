Chinese anime fan interrogated by police for wearing Japanese dress

A Chinese anime fan claims she was held and interrogated by police when she posed for pictures in traditional Japanese attire in the eastern city of Suzhou, igniting a heated debate on China's social media about what some regard as excessive nationalism.

The young woman, who was dressed in a white kimono with red blossoms and green foliage, claimed she was waiting in line for a snack on Wednesday evening on Huaihai Street, a vibrant food strip known for its Japanese bars and restaurants, when she and her photographer were suddenly encircled by police.

The woman, known as "Is Shadow Not Self," posted details about the encounter on Weibo, China's Twitter-like site, on Sunday, where a linked hashtag was viewed more than 90 million times before being blocked on Monday.

According to her post, policemen were offended by her kimono, which she had combined with a long blond wig as a cosplay of a prominent character in the Japanese manga series "Summer Time Rendering."

"If you would be wearing Hanfu (Chinese traditional clothing), I never would have said this, but you are wearing a kimono, as a Chinese. You are Chinese!"

Wearing a kimono in public has been increasingly problematic in China in recent years, as nationalism and anti-Japanese sentiment have grown. Chinese popular sentiment towards Japan has grown and waned as a result of Japan's ruthless invasion of China during World War II, and is often linked to China's domestic politics and the level of bilateral ties.

However, as Chinese nationalism becomes more militant and intolerant under Xi Jinping's leadership, lovers of Japanese culture, which was once popular among China's youth, have encountered increasing criticism and distrust.

