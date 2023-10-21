China: Beermaker opens probe after worker urination video goes viral

In a bizarre development, one of China's biggest beermakers has been forced into opening an investigation after a video apparently showing a worker urinating into a container of raw materials went viral. The video clip has been published online earlier this week.

The clip purportedly shows a male factory worker at Tsingtao Brewery Co. warehouse relieving himself into a high-walled container.

The clip has gone viral on Chinese social media and has garnered tens of millions of views on social media platform Weibo.

The beer-making company said on Friday that it had approached police and an investigation was ongoing.

"Our company attaches high importance to the relevant video that emerged from Tsingtao Brewery No. 3 on October 19," the beermaker said in a statement.

"We reported the incident to the police at the earliest opportunity, and public security organs are involved in the investigation," it added.

"At present, the batch of malt in question has been completely sealed. The company continues to strengthen its management procedures and ensure product quality."

Social media users have reacted angrily on the video nonetheless. Some have rallied behind one of China's best known beer brand.

"I suggest the company takes this man to court and gets him to pay compensation for the damages," read one popular Weibo response to the company's statement.

"Investigate this thoroughly! Always stand up for our national champion brands!" wrote another user.

Tsingtao is listed in Hong Kong. It is China's second-largest brewer. Its tall bottles of crisp lager are perennial fridge-fillers in bars across East Asia.

In recent years, the company has sought to capitalise on the changing tastes of younger Chinese drinkers by diversifying into craft ales and other products.

Some social media users have pounced on the chance to poke some fun at the company

"I've always said the beer here is like horse pee. Turns out I was wrong," one of them commented.

"Thanks, I think I'll have wine instead," quipped another.

(With input agencies)

