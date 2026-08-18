/ChatGPT's 'creepy' new feature spies on everything you do on your computer

ChatGPT has introduced a new feature which allows it to track user clicks and keystrokes, which it will use to sharpen its AI model. The specification called Computer History on the desktop app on macOS has raised privacy concerns. Sharing the information on X, Ari Weinstein, an OpenAI product and engineering manager, said that it will “learn from everything you do on your computer.”

What can Computer History do?



As the name suggests, it creates a bank of everything you do on your desktop. It can scan your chats, the files you have viewed, name them, and even tell you if you shared them with anyone on messaging platforms, such as Slack. This seems like a whole lot of information to share with an AI tool, which is why some people are even calling it "creepy".

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OpenAI assures users about new ChatGPT feature



Meanwhile, OpenAI has said users do not need to worry, as it is an opt-in feature instead of an opt-out. Weinstein said that the tool will automatically ignore all content in incognito mode or private browser tabs. You can also choose to remove the apps that you do not want to be tracked. Users can also go through the AI’s "memory" and remove anything that you think shouldn't be there.

However, a disclaimer warns that “Computer History files can contain sensitive information”. They aren’t encrypted either, which can let other programs access them.

How does ChatGPT's Computer History help users?



The company stresses that everything it does is to benefit the user. It creates a timeline of their actions, which an AI agent uses to learn about your work and how you do it. The feature can then finish your tasks for you and also suggest automations and other skills. OpenAI’s Dominik Kundel, a developer experience engineer, says that the tool knows which messages to check. He added that a preview of how it thinks shows that it is scanning your Slack history.

Microsoft brought a similar feature