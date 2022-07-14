Champagne bottle adorned with NFT artwork sells for a record $2.5 million

Shattering previous records, two Italian brothers cum cryptocurrency investors have become the owners of the world's most expensive bottle of champagne ever sold. The bottle sold for a whopping $2.5 million has been produced by Champagne Avenue Foch and named 'magnum of Chateau Avenue Foch'.

Along with the bottle, the brothers have also purchased the digital NFT rights to the artwork that adorns the one-of-a-kind magnum. The multi-million Swarovski crystal-embedded bottle is bundled with five different NFTs that include an ape from the Bored Ape Yacht Club and a Sneaky Vampire Syndicate vampire. Reportedly, the artwork has been illustrated by an artist named Mig.

Brothers Giovanni and Piero Buono, despite having a cryptocurrency portfolio, made the purchase of the bubbly drink and the NFT in dollars. However, both brothers have no intention to open the bottle.

"I don't plan to drink it. I think it will be a good investment," Giovanni was quoted as saying by the Washington Street Journal. He also explained the reason as being the current volatility in the market. "There is a lot of turmoil in the investment world, things are changing quickly. Wealthy people will look for places to store their wealth for a while and that could be a champagne with an NFT attached to it."

Previously, several big celebrities have shelled a fortune to purchase the NFTs; with the Bored Ape collectible selling like hot cakes at the peak of NFT euphoria. However, the market in recent times has been rather unforgiving to NFT investors. From an all-time high of 153 Ethereum, the 'floor price' of a Bored Ape Yacht has fallen to 93 Ethereum.

The previous record for the most expensive wine of any kind was held by a collector who purchased a bottle of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti for an estimated sum of $558,000 in 2018.



