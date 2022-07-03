CEO serves coffee! Viral images show Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal serving coffee at office

Twitter Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal were seen serving coffee and cookies to the staff at the company's office in the United Kingdom capital, London. The images of the same went viral on social media platforms.

Media reports claimed that the pictures were taken last week when both of them attended a number of events at the company's office.

A Twitter user, who apparently works at Twitter, posted the images on the microblogging site. The images showed Agrawal and Segal serving coffee and cookies.

A board seen hanging on the wall in one of the pictures read: "Americano, cappuccino, chai latte, espresso, flat white, Parag special and Ned’s cookies."

As per reports, they also took part in a stand-up comedy show. Parag Agrawal and Dara Nasr also performed for the employees.

Twitter CFO had also posted a selfie image photo on his Twitter handle. In the photo, posted on June 29, he can be seen with other employees.

In the same picture, Parag can be seen in the background taking orders. In November last year, Parag became the Twitter CEO after Jack Dorsey announced his resignation.

See the viral images here:

Good to be in the @TwitterUK office for a quick visit this morning! pic.twitter.com/TLm4nz832J — Ned Segal (@nedsegal) June 29, 2022 ×

Thank you to all the tweeps who made this past week in @TwitterUK and @TwitterDublin so energizing.



And thank goodness @DaraNasr is so funny! https://t.co/fhUr9uXnFJ — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) July 3, 2022 ×

