'Catch me if you can': Man hides inches away from police on roof of cannabis farmhouse

An Albanian man living in UK's Liverpool has gone viral on social media platforms after he was pictured giving the slip to law enforcement officers. 32-year-old Etmond Lika had been accused of growing cannabis in his home. When officers reached his place to arrest him, Lika climbed through the skylight and hid on the roof of the property with a police officer peering outside unaware.

Prosecutor Christopher Hopkins informed that a locksmith was called to change the front door lock at an address at Stanley Road, Kirkdale in February when he noticed the cannabis installations. Lika, who had crossed the English Channel in a small boat last year was offered £100 a day to live at the 'cannabis growing' property.

After the locksmith got suspicious, he informed the police. Later in the afternoon, the police converged on the property and began a thorough search operation. The police soon found out that in at least six rooms, over 200 plants of cannabis were being grown, in what Hopkins termed a 'sophisticated operation'.



The police also figured out someone had been living around the property after finding food packets and other perishables. They zeroed in on Lika who attempted to evade the officers using his skylight manoeuvre. Soon after the rather 'unique' picture was clicked, the officers captured and arrested him.

"Lika had been employed by somebody to manage or run this installation whether that was tending to the plants or whatever else was required," Hopkins told the Liverpool Crown Court.

The court sentenced him to two years and four months prison imprisonment whilst ordering the destruction of the drugs seized.

Olivia Beesley, the defendant's counsel stated that her client, who had no previous convictions in Albania just wanted to serve his sentence.

"He simply wishes to receive his sentence with grace and understands he must be punished for this kind of offending," said Beesley.

(With inputs from agencies)