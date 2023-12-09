LIVE TV
Canadian cyclist sets world record by riding 130 kms hands-free

Alberta, CanadaEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Dec 09, 2023, 01:40 AM IST
(Image: Guinness Word Records) Robert Murray riding his bike hands-free. Photograph:(Others)

Robert Murray, a resident of Canada's Alberta province covered the distance in 5 hours and 37 minutes

A Canadian cyclist has made a world record for the longest distance covered riding a bicycle hands-free. He covered 130.29 km (80.95 miles) without using his hands to steady the bicycle on the road and set a new world record for the greatest distance cycled (no hands).

Robert Murray, a resident of Canada's Alberta province covered the distance in 5 hours and 37 minutes on June 12 this year. The news about his feat was published by Guinness World Records on its website on Wednesday (Dec 6).

Murray's attempt at the world record was part of a fundraising campaign for the Alzheimer’s Society of Calgary. 

“Alzheimer’s is something that runs in my family, and I have since lost my grandma to the disease,” said Robert as quoted by Guinness World Records.

“Breaking a record and raising money for a cause near and dear to my heart was just a double win!”

A childhood hobby

Roberts's love of cycling started in his childhood when he and his sister would travel 10 kms to attend swimming classes.

When he was 15, he saved money to buy his first road bike. He used the same bike to break the record.

“A lot of the parts have since been replaced but it’s the same frame,” he said. 

“It has a lot of the same scratches and dents from all the times I have fallen off of it.” 

As he cycled around in his teens, he soon learnt to ride the bike without using hands.

“Personally, I find it to be a more comfortable position to be in rather than hunched over,” he said as quoted by Guinness World Records.

“I can text, change the song, get anything out of my backpack all while riding my bike. It’s like second nature for me.” 

(With inputs from agencies)

