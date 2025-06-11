Can your AC cause a blast in your home during intense heat? How to prevent air conditioner fires and explosions

The heat is on, and AC fires are back in various parts of India. Several tragic incidents in recent weeks were being blamed on short circuits in the air conditioning (AC). AC blasts and fires are not uncommon in India during the summer months. Several such incidents have brought attention to the importance of preventing AC blasts are fires.



Here is what you should know about AC blasts and fires, and how to prevent them from happening.



What are the causes of AC blasts and fires?







Particularly during intense heat, continuous use of ACs can lead to blasts and fires. These are otherwise rare, but can lead to serious incidents. Poor upkeep and maintenance and lack of proper installation of the ACs may be other causes.



AC blasts usually result from electrical faults and short circuits, or leaks in the refrigerant gas components.

Some refrigerents gases are flamable. Refrigerants are hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) named R-32, R-410A, R-134A and so on. R-410A is a blend of refrigerants, while R-32 is a single-component refrigerant.

Electrical issues causing AC blasts





Overloading of circuits, faults in wiring, and continued use of damaged components like capacitors can cause sparks in the ACs, leading to blasts and fires.



Sparks and flames can ignite parts of the AC, particularly the flammable refrigerant gases.

ACs should be properly checked for overheating. This happens because of clogged filters, blocking of AC vents, or overload on the compressor components.

What you should check in your AC





It is a good idea to carry out proper maintenance of ACs ahead of the hot season. Check if your AC units are installed properly. Are there any loose connections? Are there any parts that are substandard?



Do you live in a place that is prone to power surges? Have you checked for any manufacturing defects in compressors, fans or other parts?

Prevention of AC blasts and fire



Prevention starts at the AC installation itself. Make sure that your AC is installed by a certified professional. Ask at the installation stage itself if electrical connections are secure and if safety standards have been followed.



While it is essential to do an overall maintenance of your AC at least once a year, try to clean or replace filters at least once in three months if possible.

This will help prevent the buildup of dust and straining of the AC.

Things to check during annual maintenance





During annual maintenance, take special care to inspect wiring, refrigerant levels as well as wear and tear of various components.



Do not plug more than one high-power appliance like AC into the same electrical outlets.

Ideally, you should use a dedicated power circuit for each unit of AC to minimise risk of power surge and short circuit. If possible, install surge protectors and stabilisers to safeguard against voltage spikes.

Ventilation for the outdoor unit





If you are using a split AC, make sure that the outdoor unit has proper ventilation to prevent overheating. Clean the outdoor unit periodically and make sure it is free from debris like leaves, dirt or bird excreta.

Buy AC units that have non-flammable or low-flammabe refrigerants. It is a good idea to make sure leak detection systems are in place for units using flammable refrigerants.





Do not ignore AC warning signs





Foul smells and unusual noises are typical warning signs that your AC needs checking. Another red flag is frequent tripping of circuit breakers. In case such things happen, immediately turn off your AC and seek maintenance.

If possible, install smoke detectors near your AC unit. Keep a fire extinguisher rated for electrical fires handy nearby.

Try not to run AC throughout the night





AC blasts typically happen when people are asleep, and because the AC has been running continuously for hours.



While it may not be entirely possible during hot summers, it is a good idea to give breaks to the

AC to prevent overheating.

Better safe than sorry



If you are retrofitting an older AC, make sure it meets current safety standards. Outdated units can prove to be costly.



Educate members of your household, particularly children, on safe use and operation of AC and its remote controls.

Do not tamper with your AC or attempt DIY repairs.

Always go for professional installation, routine maintenance, electrical safety, and vigilance for warning signs.

