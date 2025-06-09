/Fire breaks out onboard MV Wan Hai 503, 4 out of 22 onboard missing

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 09, 2025, 23:36 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 23:36 IST
Videos Jun 09, 2025, 23:36 IST

A Singapore cargo ship en route to Mumbai was engulfed in flames following a series of powerful explosions on board, leaving at least five people injured.

