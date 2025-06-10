WATCH- Delhi residential building on fire; man, two kids die after jumping to save themselves

A massive fire broke out in a building in Delhi's Dwarka area, killing three of a family after they jumped from the balcony to save themselves.The visuals from the ground showed a house engulfed in fire, with huge flames coming out of windows. In another video, clouds of smoke could be seen billowing.

The fire broke out on the seventh floor of a residential building, Shabad Society, in Dwarka Sector 13. The incident was reported at 9:58 am on Tuesday (June 10).

Delhi Fire Services in a statement said, “Fire broke out in a flat on the seventh floor of Shabad Apartment, Dwarka Sector 13. 8 fire tenders have reached the spot. Two to three people are expected to be trapped. Fire-fighting operations are undergoing. No information about anyone being injured.”

All the residents of society have been evacuated. Electricity and gas connections have been turned off for the time being to avoid any following accident.

In a statement issued by the Delhi Police, it said, “Two children (a boy and a girl, both aged 10 years) jumped from the balcony to save themselves and were declared dead at a hospital. Later, their father, Yash Yadav, aged 35 years, also jumped from the balcony and was also declared dead at IGI Hospital.”