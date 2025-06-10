LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Kerala ship blast: 4 crew members missing
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 10, 2025, 10:06 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 10:06 IST
Kerala ship blast: 4 crew members missing
Videos Jun 10, 2025, 10:06 IST

Kerala ship blast: 4 crew members missing

A cargo ship identified as the MV HAN HAI 503 caught fire off Kerala’s Kosikor coast. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos