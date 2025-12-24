/Can ‘Redacted’ Epstein Files be read? Here's what viral clip reveals about blacked-out text

A video on social media surfaced showing that text blacked out in PDF files related to the Epstein case can be revealed by simply copying and pasting it. The workaround, now viral online, has sparked fresh debate over digital redaction practices and document security.

From the video, it appears that some redactions were done poorly—black bars over text without removing the underlying data, allowing copy-paste to reveal it. Similar instances were also confirmed on several social media that include Reddit, TikTok, and Threads.

Earlier, the release of Epstein files, which were heavily redacted, faced heavy criticism on social media after the US Department of Justice on Friday (December 19, 2025) released several documents related to its investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The release made public featured photographs of former president Bill Clinton and other prominent figures who were part of Epstein’s wealthy social circle, such as Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson. Large sections of the files, however, were obscured by heavy redactions. The tight control exercised by officials under President Donald Trump’s administration fuelled scepticism over whether the disclosures would put to rest long-running conspiracy theories about an alleged high-level cover-up.

The US Department of Justice said the redactions were necessary to safeguard victims’ identities, but many social media users remained unconvinced. Instead, the extensive blackouts became the subject of widespread ridicule, with memes and jokes quickly circulating online after the documents were released.

Social media is flooded with different reactions, memes

After the video surfaced on the social media platform X, netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed opinions and multiple memes. One of the netizens wrote," For a brief instant I thought “ain’t no way, they can’t be THIS incompetent,” then in the same breath I remembered who was in charge again. Comedy."

The next said,"Redacted text in PDFs often isn’t truly removed, just hidden visually, making copy-paste reveal original content."

Another wrote,"To the intern who knew this was going to happen and chose to keep their mouth shut."