BuzzFeed introduces 'Botatouille', an AI-powered culinary companion

BuzzFeed on Tuesday jumped in the race of artificial intelligence (AI) that media companies find to incorporate in their operations and announced "Botatouille", an AI-powered application which can generate personalised recipes on the basis of items stored in the refrigerator.

BuzzFeed has described Botatouille as "the first AI-powered culinary companion” which will suggest recipes on the basis of items already present in the refrigerator. It added that the AI will be accompanied by a chatbot feature which will allow people to ask questions based on culinary while they do the cooking, as per the press release issued by the company.

Botatouille, the name resembles the title of the Disney movie "Ratatouille" which was about the cartoon rat-chef, is part of the many AI-generated contents like quizzes and games that BuzzFeed hopes will be successful in bringing users back to their platform after its award-winning news division was shut down by the brand earlier this month. BuzzFeed will “focus on making the Internet more fun", says CEO Speaking to investors, BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti said that the company will “focus on making the Internet more fun”.

“Readers are sick of all the negative news in their social media feeds. They will increasingly want social media platforms to provide an escape where they can find entertainment, joy and fun," Peretti said to investors.

“Shifting from a sort of crumbling wave of social to a growing wave of generative AI, to me, is an exciting transition. And I think there’s things we could definitely learn to make sure we capture more enduring value from a technological trend," he added.

In January, BuzzFeed had already informed employees that AI is being incorporated into its products to ‘enhance’ its quizzes and content.

Last month, the closing of BuzzFeed News was announced by Peretti, a step that was taken after many rounds of deep cuts. In 2021, the news division had received a Pulitzer prize for carrying out an investigation into the mass detention of Muslims by China.

WATCH | BuzzFeed News is shutting down as part of company-wide layoffs Peretti had mentioned various challenges, which included the pandemic, and the slowdown in digital advertising. the declining stock market, and changing audience habits.

The decision received deep disappointment from the staff of the company and the leadership of Peretti and his skills of managing the company was also severely criticised. People criticising the decision also argued that the layoffs were another example of devaluation of corporate leadership of workers and displayed the firm's eagerness to replace humans with AI.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.