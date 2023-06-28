British PM Rishi Sunak found using pen with erasable ink to sign official documents, make notes

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has come under controversy yet again after it was revealed that he has been using pens with erasable ink during his tenure at 10, Downing Street. The discovery made by The Guardian raises fresh security concerns over the secrecy of the documents and other important records that Sunak may have signed.

The publication noted that the prime minister is regularly seen using the disposable "Pilot V" fountain pens during his time as chancellor and prime minister. He has been photographed making cabinet notes, working on government papers and signing official letters in the UK and at international summits using the same pen.

The pen, which sells for £4.75, carries an "erasable ink" logo. The company markets the pen as “ideal for those learning to write with ink because if you make a mistake, the ink erases using standard ink eradicators”.

This raises concerns as his hand-written notes and other documents where he has used the ink can be erased.

× Pen provided by the civil service: Downing Street Sunak's office, however, maintains that the PM has never used the 'erasing' feature of the pen, nor would he do so ever.

“This is a pen provided by and used widely by the civil service. The prime minister has never used the erase function and nor would he," Sunak's press secretary was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Sunak's opponents took the opportunity to target him and said the PM was accountable for his actions.

“When trust in politicians is at an all-time low, the PM signing official documents in erasable ink could push it through the floor and into the basement," said Tom Brake, a former Liberal Democrat MP.

“Erasable ink, lost mobile phones and disappearing WhatsApp messages all add to a picture of a cavalier attitude towards ensuring government is accountable for its actions.” What if? Experts are wary that official Covid inquiry papers that could put Sunak's party members in jeopardy, might be fudged by removing the PM's scribbled notes or signatures.

The Tory government is already having a torrid time cleaning up the 'Partygate' mess of former PM Boris Johnson. The recent reports of the Sunak administration planning to go to court to try and block the official Covid inquiry from gaining access to government WhatsApp messages have further raised eyebrows. Add the pen controversy and Sunak has invited more attention to his government.

