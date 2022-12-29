British PM, First Lady undertake makeover of No.10 flat. Details here

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and First Lady Akshata Murthy undertook a makeover of the No. 10 flat with velvet sofas in jewel colours and opulent curtains. These installations in the flat have been made at the expense of the couple, according to the society magazine Tatler.

The February issue of Tatler, which will be out next week, features Murthy on its cover. The "No. 10's Chatelaine: Inside the Secret World of Mrs. Sunak" with those involved in the flat's refurbishment as well as close friends and associates who have been given Murthy's go-ahead to share some details of life at one of the world's famous addresses, news agency PTI reported.

The Sunaks chose Challis Interiors in Richmond, Yorkshire- which was drafted to fix up the flat above No.10 Downing Street when Rishi Sunak was the chancellor and he and his family used that as their home.

After becoming the Prime Minister, Sunak and his family decided to move back to the same flat- a break from the trend since the 1990s when Prime Ministers used the flat above No. 11 Downing Street as their residence.

Upholsterer John Challis told Tatler the redesign (of the No.10 flat) got rid of the decor which was largely installed for the family of ex-chancellor George Osborne, the Guardian reported.

"We made long, fully interlined curtains for all five windows overlooking the garden, hand-pleated and held back with heavy coordinating tassels in red, gold, and the ivory of the damask," Challis said.

"The ornate cornicing was hand-gilded, as it would have been originally, and a rug was commissioned to almost fill the room. Akshata was very involved and keen to see how things are made. She is also not afraid of getting stuck in and helping either," he added.

Challis also said there are window seats in most of the rooms in a contemporary colour, adding most of the sofas were velvet, in jewel colours and the cushions also became a work of art.

The Guardian report said that Sunak has incurred the expense, unlike his predecessor Boris Johnson. The report added that Johnson was subject to an investigation over the funding of the refit of his flat in No 11 Downing Street while in office.



