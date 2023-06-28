British man dies after attempting to gulp all 21 cocktails on bar menu in Jamaica

A British man on vacation with his family in Jamaica has died after attempting to sweep the entire roster of 21 cocktails featured on a bar's menu.

The man, identified as 53-year-old Timothy Southern, hailed from Kingston and was staying at the Royal Decameron Club Caribbean in Saint Ann. He had finished 12 of the menu's various cocktails before returning to his hotel room. However, when family members arrived at the scene, Southern was already choking and could not be resuscitated back to life. Southern embarks upon the challenge Notably, before attempting to gulp the 21 cocktails, Southern had been drinking brandy and beer throughout the morning. It was only after he met two Canadian women celebrating a birthday that he embarked upon the challenge. The women reportedly told home they were trying to complete the 21-cocktail challenge before midnight as part of the birthday festivities.

“He was on his back choking. I put him in the recovery position and screamed for an ambulance. He was making a gurgling sound. As soon as he was in the recovery position, he vomited. I was shouting his name with no response,”

“When the nurse arrived, I said had an ambulance been called and she said ‘no.’ I thought she would take over. But that was not the case. I noticed he was starting to lose temperature. I checked his pulse and couldn’t find it,”

GoFundMe page started After the incident, the family set up a GoFundMe page to bring Southern back to the UK as his bank did not cover the insurance.

"After doing some digging to find information about his insurance we have found out that he's not actually covered by his bank (as he had originally thought). This leaves us with an impossibly large amount of money to find in order to bring him home and pay for his funeral." read the GoFundMe page.

"We're hoping by doing this we could try to raise as much money as we can to get him home so that we, as a family, get to say our goodbyes. Anything that is left over from the funds we raise will go to the MIND charity."

(With inputs from agencies)