Britain's Queen matches outfit with Barbie doll made in her likeness

Britain's Queen Camilla matched outfits on Tuesday (March 12) with a Barbie doll made in her likeness and presented to her during a reception at Buckingham Palace.

The doll was presented to Camilla by members of the charity WOW (Women of the World) Foundation.

Both Camilla and her doll doppelganger wore a blue dress and black cape at the Buckingham Palace reception celebrating International Women's Day, which fell on Friday (March 8), and also marked the end of the WOW Foundation's 'WOW Girl' bus tour of the UK.

The WOW Foundation was founded in 2010 and aims to improve gender equity through festivals and events.

Belgium's Queen Mathilde and British actor Helen Mirren were among the guests invited to the reception.

Queen Camilla arrived at the Cheltenham Festival’s Style day on Wednesday (March 13) wearing an all-green outfit.

Also read: 8 things named after King Charles III

The Queen attended the second day of the four-day festival at the racecourse in southwest England.