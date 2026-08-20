/Britain tells asylum seekers not to rape women in bizarre booklet - 'I cannot believe what I just read'

As rapes and sexual assaults by asylum seekers increase in Britain, the government has released a handbook that tells them "not to rape" and beat women. The strange guidebook sets the rules around such behaviour, and tells the men what to do and what not to do. It also describes consent, and that sex without it amounts to rape. The booklet guiding the asylum seekers on sexual behaviour comprises seven pages and was published on Wednesday (August 19).

'Don't make sexual comments or kissing noises'

The booklet is titled "Understanding behaviours and expectations in the UK: A guide for asylum seekers". Among the guidelines are not to "follow someone or block their path", or "make rude or offensive gestures". Asylum seekers should not make "sexual comments to someone, even if you think it is a compliment" and have been advised not to "whistle or make kissing noises at someone". The book also informs them that rape with a person under the age of 16 is illegal, even if they agree to it. Taking sexual photos of someone without their consent is also a crime, it states.

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Booklet explains consent to asylum seekers

"Consent means both people freely agree to sex or sexual contact, without threat or pressure," it reads. "Someone can change their mind at any time, even if they said yes before," it states. A person who is "asleep, drunk, or unable to respond, cannot consent." It adds that consent is true for every situation, even if you are married or in a relationship with someone. "Rape is a serious crime in the UK. You could go to prison, lose your support and accommodation, and it will affect your asylum claim," it further states.

Don't hit women

The book will be released in several foreign languages to make it easier for asylum seekers to understand. Besides sexual abuse, the booklet also tells men not to hit women and that they have equal rights in the country. It adds that "women are allowed to work and earn their own money, study, travel freely, and make their own decisions about their lives, including whether to marry."

The book also tells the asylum seekers that the rules apply to everyone, even those already living in the country. "We understand that coming to a new country can be difficult, and that laws and customs here may be different from your home country. This booklet will help you understand what is expected of you when living in the UK."

Thousands of migrants enter the country on small boats via the English Channel and apply for asylum. Eritreans made up the largest migrant arrival through the Channel last year, with over 7,600 of them entering the country. Afghans (4,800), Iranians (4,400), Sudanese (4,400) and Somalis (3,800) were the others.

Politicians react to bizarre pamphlet

Talking about the increasing crimes against women, Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp said, "Illegal and legal immigrants are coming from places and societies where attitudes towards women are completely incompatible with Western society."

"It seems like every day there is another report of an illegal immigrant raping or assaulting women and young girls here," he said. Philp believes that instead of trying to train them to behave properly with women, such men should be deported.