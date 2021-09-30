‘Brief Emotion’: Woman claims she was charged for crying during surgery

In a unusual case, a lady from the United States claimed that a health center charged extra cash from her for crying throughout a mole elimination surgery.

The woman was so shocked through her ordeal and surprising charge that she shared it on social media, sparking a huge outcry.

The woman, identified as Midge, took to social media to post a photo of the hospital invoice she received. "Mole removal: $223 Crying: extra," she sarcastically tweeted alongside an image of her bill.

The bill had a breakdown of all the charges.However, one of the particulars named 'Brief Emotion' was for $11.

Her tweet has now garnered over 165,000 likes, 13,000 retweets, and some colourful replies.