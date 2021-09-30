‘Brief Emotion’: Woman claims she was charged for crying during surgery

WION Web Team
NEW DELHI Published: Sep 30, 2021, 09:00 PM(IST)

(Image credit: Twitter @mxmclain) Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The woman, identified as Midge, took to social media to post a photo of the hospital invoice she received. "Mole removal: $223 Crying: extra," she sarcastically tweeted alongside an image of her bill.

In a unusual case, a lady from the United States claimed that a health center charged extra cash from her for crying throughout a mole elimination surgery.

The woman was so shocked through her ordeal and surprising charge that she shared it on social media, sparking a huge outcry.

The woman, identified as Midge, took to social media to post a photo of the hospital invoice she received. "Mole removal: $223 Crying: extra," she sarcastically tweeted alongside an image of her bill.

×

The woman, who goes by the name Midge and handle @mxmclain on Twitter, shared a photo of the invoice she received from the hospital following her basic mole removal procedure.

The bill had a breakdown of all the charges.However, one of the particulars named 'Brief Emotion' was for $11.

Shocked by the unexpected extra charge, the woman decided to highlight it on TWitter.

Her tweet has now garnered over 165,000 likes, 13,000 retweets, and some colourful replies. 

Read in App