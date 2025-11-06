Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections commences on Thursday (November 6, 2025) across 121 constituencies from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM. This election phase will play a significant role in determining the fate of several candidates eyeing for seat in the state legislative assembly.

The first phase of the election covers 17 districts, including Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Madhepura, Saharsa, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Sheikhpura, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Nalanda, Buxar, and Bhojpur.

Are schools closed in Bihar today?

Due to the Bihar election, all schools and colleges across the state will remain closed today. The move is intended to ensure smooth polling operations without any disruption from educational activities, as most of the polling is done in state government schools.

Are banking services open in Bihar today?

Banks in Bihar will also observe a holiday today as per the directive of the Reserve Bank of India. However, digital banking services will continue to function, allowing customers to complete necessary transactions while participating in the election.

Are government offices closed in Bihar?

Yes, government offices will also be closed today due to the assembly election. It will enable public sector employees to cast their votes freely without losing pay or facing penalties.

Additionally, the Election Commission (EC) has directed employers to provide paid leave to workers on polling day to encourage maximum voter participation and safeguard the democratic process.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Bihar assembly election a “celebration of democracy” and requested the people to cast their vote in large numbers. “Today marks the first phase of the celebration of democracy in Bihar. I urge all voters to cast their votes with full enthusiasm,” he said in a post on X. He also applauded first-time voters, and reminded them that, “First vote, then refreshments!”.