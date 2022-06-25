'Bern is an important part of our history': Toblerone chocolate to be made outside Swiss homeland

In order "to respond to the growing demand", world-famous chocolate Toblerone will be made outside the Swiss homeland.

The instantly-recognisable triangular chocolate, established in 1908 in the Tobler family factory, is currently produced exclusively in Bern.

By the end of 2023, Toblerone will open a new production line in Slovakia, where it also produces Milka and Suchard chocolates, according to US food giant Mondelez International, the brand's owner.

Mondelez International told AFP that "Bern is an important part of our history and will continue to be so in the future."

Toblerone's packaging features the famous pyramid-shaped Matterhorn mountain along with the symbol of the city, the bear of Bern.

Sugus sweets, Milka chocolate, and Ovaltine, which are emblematic products of Toblerone, will no longer be exclusively produced in Switzerland, reported Swiss newspaper Le Temps.

With 97 per cent of its products exported to 120 countries, Toblerone produces seven billion chocolate bars a year which are ubiquitous at airport duty-free shops around the world.

Toblerone, which is derived from Tobler and "torrone", the Italian name for honey-almond nougat, is sold every two seconds, according to Mondelez.

To comply with Swiss the company will have to change the labelling and remove the country's name from the front of the packaging.

