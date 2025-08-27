/Scientists claim to have solve the mystrey of Bermuda Triangle with this SHOCKING new theory

The area between Puerto Rico and Florida has been famous for myths, disappearances, from planes vanishing mid-flight, to ships sinking without a trace. The Bermuda Triangle has been the root of many supernatural conspiracy theories. It was mysteriously named the ‘graveyard’, covering an area of 700,000 kilometres. There had been many speculations, like the existence of a wormhole or extraterrestrial invaders capturing humans for experimentation.

Multiple theories of the Bermuda Triangle

Now, scientists are claiming that they have solved the mystery, or what they claim is the most plausible 'scientific' explanation of the disappearance.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

An oceanographer from the University of Southampton, Dr Simon Boxall, said that the Bermuda Triangle's record of disappearances is due to ‘rogue waves’. A documentary on the Bermuda Triangle Enigma, posted by Channel 5, shows the Boxwall discussing waves that are 100 feet (30 metres) in the air. According to him, the USS Cyclops in 1918, which sank without a trace on its way from Bahia to Brazil, was due to a rogue wave. Despite an extensive search, 306 crews and a 542-foot (165-metre) vessel were never found.

Boxall claimed that these were extremely high, killer waves; 'they are steep, they are high - we've measured waves in excess of 30 metres,…if that happens, it can sink in a matter of two or three minutes.'

Karl Kruszelnicki, an Australian Scientist, suggest that human error and environmental factors seem more feasible than supernatural causes. He said, "It is close to the Equator, near a wealthy part of the world - America - therefore, you have a lot of traffic." He also added that the number of disappearances in the region is nothing out of the ordinary compared to any other place on a percentage basis.