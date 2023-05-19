Beloved Manhattan's icon red-tailed hawk, Pale Male who nested at NYC's Fifth Avenue dies at 33

Pale Male, a red-tailed hawk, the veritable celebrity of the Manhattan city passed away after nesting above Fifth Avenue for three decades. He was believed to be 33 years old. The hawk inspired several news articles, documentaries and even a PBS television special throughout his life.

The sad news was announced by a Wildlife rehabilitator named Bobby Horvath via Facebook. He discovered Pale Male ill and grounded, in Central Park. Despite his efforts to save him, including giving him a trip to the vet or giving him meals, the famed bird couldn't survive, Hindustan Times reported.

He said, "We hoped for any improvement, but sadly it was not meant to be."

Many birdwatchers, tourists and New Yorkers were captivated by Pale Male since his first juvenile arrival in Central Park in 1991.

When did he become famous?

Pale Male's celebrity status went beyond birdwatchers after he and his mate were ousted from the Fifth Avenue residence in 2004. After building a nest at the 12-floor luxurious apartment, the co-op board voted to move the nest, which led to widespread outrage among the New Yorkers. The then Mayor Tyler Moore, a resident of the building also protested the decision, which led to its reversal and addition of a metal "cradle" to support future nests.

After the upheaval, the hawk returned and he rebuilt his nest and continued to live with his mate. They produced their offspring. By 2010, he sired some 23 chicks, and experts claimed all hawks in the city were related to him.

'Red-Tails in Love'

Wall Street Journal columnist and his fellow birder Marie Winn named him due to his unusually light plumage. Their book named "Red-Tails in Love," in 1999 features the bird, making it to be one of the first red-tailed hawks to permanently settled in the Big Apple.

Horvat said, "Pale Male was the inspiration for thousands not only in New York City but worldwide to begin birding or photography."

He added that his influence extended from locals to amateurs, professional photographers and even tourists who just wanted a glimpse of the hawk.

David Barrett, an operator of several birding Twitter accounts said that Pale Male was a beloved city icon, predating other viral sensations like the pizza rat or the 'hot' Mandarin duck. "He was not only the world's most famous red-tailed hawk, but he was probably the world's most famous bird, one that people knew by name," he added.

Was it really him?

Pale Male's lifespan raised some questions, given that he lived a decade past the average lifespan for his species. Some questioned that the true Pale Male might have passed away years ago, while one of his offspring took his place. However, Jessica Wilson, the executive director of New York City Audubon stated that Horvath, who had Male's remains, stands by his belief that the deceased hawk is the one he's been tracking for the past 20 years.

(with inputs from agencies)

