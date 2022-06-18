Belief in God in US has slipped: Poll

America's belief in God has dwindled, according to a Gallup poll.

Although 81 per cent of Americans believe in God but it is down six percentage points since 2017 and is the lowest Gallup poll trend ever recorded.

At least 17 per cent of Americans said they did not believe in God. Interestingly, Gallup pollsters had asked the question for the first time in 1944 and 1947 and then again in the 50s and 60s as 98 per cent said they believed in God, however, by 2011 it fell six points as 92 per cent said they believed in God.

The poll found belief in God had fallen the most among young adults including among liberals and Democrats with a drop of ten percentage points.

The poll found belief in God was the highest among conservatives at 94 per cent and Republicans at 92 per cent. In another significant finding, 42 per cent of Americans felt God hears prayers while 28 per cent thought God hears prayers but does not intervene.

As far as gender is concerned, 80 per cent of men and 83 per cent of women believed in God. Eighty-eight per cent of people in the age group of 50-64 years believed in God while just 68 per cent in the 18-29 age group believed in God.

