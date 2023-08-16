Australian couple accused of having sex with dogs, face seven years in jail

A couple in Australia has been charged with five counts of bestiality after they allegedly engaged in sexual acts with two dogs in Queensland.

The couple, 37-year-old Crystal May Hoare and 28-year-old Jay Wade, was first arrested in July but released on bail after the initial court appearance.

Before further legal proceedings are taken, their case is required to be escalated to a higher court. On Monday (August 14), the charges against them were mentioned at Sarina Magistrates Court for the first time.

Statement by local officials

Local media outlets have quoted police officials as saying that the alleged incidents involving bestiality were caught on camera, and occurred between October 2021 and October 2022.

The pair was caught on video in the act with animals on October 18, 2021, as well as March 19, May 17, June 6 and October 25, 2022.

A committal mention is set to take place later this year as legal proceedings have been adjourned in this case for now.

If found guilty, the pair faces a potential jail term of seven years.

Previous such instances

In a similar incident reported from the United States, a woman faced legal charges after she allegedly engaged in a disturbing act involving her dog, which was reportedly captured on video by her boyfriend.

According to a report from Fox News, Brittany McClure has been taken into custody on allegations of sodomy and animal abuse concerning their pet dog, Max.

Law enforcement officials have stated that McClure's boyfriend took action by reporting the incident to authorities. He had come across evidence of the act through surveillance cameras installed in their living room.

In January this year, an Australian couple was accused of having engaged in sexual acts with a fish. The incident came to light when a Tasmania woman flagged the incident and posted the video of the act on social media.

Police later stepped in and urged the users to not circulate the video on the internet.