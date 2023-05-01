Australia: Notorious prison has now been converted into a luxury hotel

The barbarity of the past often becomes a topic of fascination today. We've seen it happen many times. There are many who want to experience the chill they get when they visit, say a medieval torture chamber or a notorious murderer's medieval home even.

Joining that list of places eliciting weird fascination is Pentridge Prison in Australia. This prison in Melbourne has now been converted into a luxury hotel. It's now called oh-so-stylishly Adina Apartment Hotel Pentridge.

The Pentridge Prison was built in 1851 and housed criminals as recently as 1997. In its hay days, it locked up dreaded names in Australia's criminal world. In the 1800s, Ned Kelly and Harry Powers were inmates. Squizzy Taylor, the early 20th-century gangster (dis) graced the prison chambers. Chopper Read, the contemporary ex-criminal-turned-celebrity has also been housed in this prison.

The prison was decommissioned in 1997 and in 2002, redevelopment of the area was mooted. Around one billion dollars were spent, as a result of which the 'prison' will now see some lavish visitors, intent on spending big for a period of luxury at a place that was synonymous with all depravity not too long in the past.

The old B Division of the prison was used to force solitary confinement on the most hardened criminals. A report from Sydney Morning Herald shows a photo with lavish seating in the B Division where you can enjoy a delicious drink with your friends. A far cry from solitary confinement.

The hotel has 106 one and two-bedroom and studio apartments.

It has perhaps become a place you'd want to visit often. A far cry from what it was just 26 years ago.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.