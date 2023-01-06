Australia: 28-year-old Irish man accused of smuggling cocaine in chocolate capsules

A 28-year-old Irish man is accused of allegedly smuggling almost 120 grammes (4.2 ounces) of cocaine inside six chocolate capsules in Australia.

According to the authorities, the man brought drugs inside sealed Kinder Surprise yellow egg capsules that were not edible, CNN reported.

The Australian Border Forces (ABF) and Australian Federal Police (AFP) in a joint press conference said that the man was stopped at the Melbourne International Airport when his luggage turned positive for the presence of cocaine. He was taken to a nearby hospital for a CT scan.

He later excreted the capsules containing cocaine and is being charged for bringing a marketable amount of cocaine.

Watch | Christmas themed police seize record amounts of cocaine ahead of the holiday season

In a press release, Chris Slamon, detective superintendent said, "Smuggling drugs internally is idiotic – there is the real risk that something could go wrong, resulting in a potentially fatal drug overdose or permanent damage to internal organs."

He added that such arrest clearly shows the extent to which people try to avoid getting detained at the border.

Last year, on Dec 30, the man appeared at the Melbourne Magistrates Court. He was remanded in custody to appear for a committal mention- a preliminary hearing before the committal hearing on March 27.

Usually in Australia, the maximum penalty for such offences is 25 years.

(With inputs from agencies)