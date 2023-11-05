Assassination attempts on Putin to calamitous climate events: Here are Baba Vanga’s 2024 predictions

Bulgarian mystic Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, commonly known as Baba Vanga, may have died 26 years ago, but her predictions are said to have come true till now, though there is hardly any proof to verify this.

Vanga was believed to have had an extraordinary ability to predict the future, so much so that she eventually earned the moniker "Nostradamus of the Balkans".

However, instead of calling it her predictions, they are merely "words of wisdom" written down. But her believers, across the world, continue to place their earnest faith on her.

For 2024 as well, she has made some astonishing predictions. From assassination attempts on Russian President Vladimir Putin, to terrifying natural disasters, Vanga has dropped some fair share of premonitions for next year.

For 2024, she has made seven prophecies. They are:

1. Assassination attempts on Putin

There have been arguably many assassination attempts on Putin. Regarded as one of the most powerful men on earth, the Russian president continues to attract supporters and detractors.

Baba had a vision that Russian president Vladimir Putin would be assassinated by someone from his country next year, the Mirror reported citing Astrofame.

2. Terrorist attacks will increase in Europe

According to Baba Vanga, a "big country" will carry out biological weapons tests or attacks in 2024. She has also predicted that terrorists attack Europe.

3. Huge economic crisis

A major economic crisis is about to erupt next year, predicts Baba. She highlighted several contributing factors such as an increase in debt levels, further geopolitical tensions, and economic power shifting from the West to the East.

4. Terrifying climate events

The mystic predicted that there would be an orbit alteration which usually takes place over a long period of time. However, if this happens over a short period of time, it could spark issues including climate disruption and a spike in radiation levels.

5. Cyber attacks

She stated there will be a rise in cyber attacks as advanced hackers will directly look at vital infrastructure such as power grids and water treatment plants. She predicted it will lead to a national security threat.

6. Medical breakthroughs

In the field of medical science, Baba says that there will be a major breakthrough. New treatments will be invented for incurable diseases like the Alzheimer's. She also predicted there will be a cure for cancer in 2024.

7. Tech revolutions