Eight-year-old Binita Chhetry from the northeastern state of India, Assam, stunned the audience and the judges on 'Britain's Got Talent' show. Chhetry's flawless moves and graceful transitions left the audience awestruck. The video of her dance performance also caught Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's attention, and the proud CM took to his social media account to share her video and write, "From Assam to UK: Assam's talent shines at Britain's Got Talent"
From Assam to UK: Assam's talent shines at Britain's Got Talent— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 2, 2025
Little Binita Chhetry makes the judges of @BGT go all 'Awww' as she presents a powerful performance and moves to the next round.
My best wishes to the little one and hope she is able to buy a pink princess house… pic.twitter.com/G6xk5MEy3M
As she introduced herself in the show, the little girl said, "My name is Binita Chhetry, I’m eight years old, and I’m from Assam, India. Britain’s Got Talent is my dream stage, and I want to win it."
She was clear about what she would do on winning the contest. With no hesitation, she said, "I would like to buy a pink princess house."
Judge Bruno Tonioli was beyond impressed by her performance and he said, "You have the strength of a tiger and positions of a boa constictor, you were like a python on stage. I love the mix of contemporary dance with the kind of Indian touches. So strong, so little, so powerful. Amazing performance."
Not just the Assam CM, industrialist Anand Mahindra was also all praise for the 8-year-old. He wrote, "Steel-willed... that kind of mastery over her body comes only with intense practice."
Just 8 years old.— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 3, 2025
World class.
Steel-willed;
Because that kind of mastery over her body comes only with intense Practice.
And with an unwavering focus on her Ambition, even if it’s just a ‘Pink Princess House’
She’s my #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/8gCHwYx6m9