As cold weather whips Mumbai, Twitter inundated with memes

Mumbai has been hit by unusually cold weather for the past few days as netizens inundated the internet with memes.

On January 10, the city's Colaba area recorded 15.2 degrees Celsius and 18.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday as the hashtag #MumbaiWinter began to trend on Twitter.

On Monday the city recorded 13.2 degrees celsius as the weather department said there were could be a further dip in temperatures.

Me after taking bath with cold water in this #mumbaiwinter

Rain on Saturday and now cold wave #mumbaiwinter

Weather to Mumbaikars :

The city was hit with heavy rains last month as #MumbaiRains dominated the trends. The city had also experienced showers over the weekend.

In 2013, India's financial hub had reported a minimum of 10.4 degrees Celsius.

