As cold weather whips Mumbai, Twitter inundated with memes

WION Web Team
Mumbai Published: Jan 13, 2022, 02:11 PM(IST)

The unusual cold weather in Mumbai led to meme-fest on Twitter Photograph:( Others )

Follow Us

Story highlights

On Monday the city recorded 13.2 degrees celsius as the weather department said there were could be a further dip in temperatures.

Mumbai has been hit by unusually cold weather for the past few days as netizens inundated the internet with memes.

On January 10, the city's Colaba area recorded 15.2 degrees Celsius and 18.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday as the hashtag #MumbaiWinter began to trend on Twitter.

On Monday the city recorded 13.2 degrees celsius as the weather department said there were could be a further dip in temperatures.

×
×
×
×

The city was hit with heavy rains last month as #MumbaiRains dominated the trends. The city had also experienced showers over the weekend.

In 2013, India's financial hub had reported a minimum of  10.4 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from Agencies)
 


 

Read in App