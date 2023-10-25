Chinese trade ring selling cat meat disguised as 'pork, mutton' busted, 1,000 felines rescued

Authorities in China have rescued around 1,000 cats from being slaughtered. The felines, as per a state-affiliated media, were part of an illicit trade ring that sells the animal's meat as pork or mutton.

The bust, which comes just months after a rat head was found in food at a college, has sparked fresh concerns about China's food safety and animal rights.

The rescue

Police, as per CNN, were acting on a tip-off by animal activists when they rescued the cats earlier this month.

As per the Chinese state-affiliated news outlet, The Paper, officers from Zhangjiagang intercepted the vehicle being used to smuggle the cats.

The report states that without the police intervention, the felines would likely have been slaughtered and shipped south under the guise of pork and lamb skewers and sausages.

What will happen to the cats now?

They've been sent to a shelter nearby, reported The Paper. It is not yet clear whether they're abducted pets or strays and if any arrests have been made.

Reportedly, animal activists first noticed numerous nailed wooden boxes carrying cats near a cemetery. After patrolling the streets for six days, they saw trucks begin ferrying them to the slaughterhouse. Upon seeing this, they called the police, asking for an intervention.

This plot would reportedly have fetched as much as $20,500. Talking to The Paper, one activist said that a pound of cat meat passed off as mutton or pork, can sell for around $4. One cat typically weighs around four to five pounds after processing.

Concerns raised

One activist who was part of the bust told the Chinese publication that it was not the first time and that she had previously stopped similar illicit operations in Guangdong.

The bust has raised concerns about animal rights and food safety in China. Many have taken to Chinese social media, calling for greater scrutiny by authorities.

One user pointed out, "Animals don't have rights and there is no guarantee for food safety."

"I hope the country can legislate an animal protection law soon," said another.

(With inputs from agencies)

