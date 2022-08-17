'Are you twitter buying it?' ask netizens as Musk claims he is buying Man Utd

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, announced in a tweet on Tuesday that he was purchasing English soccer team Manchester United Plc.

Musk is known for being unusual and sending out witty tweets. It was not immediately obvious whether he intended to pursue a proposal to purchase Manchester United, one of the most recognisable names in soccer, which is now experiencing on-field problems and heated fan demands for a change in ownership.

"I'm buying Manchester United ur (sic) welcome," Musk said in a tweet. The northern England-based team has more than 32 million followers on its main Twitter account and Musk's tweet had garnered 220,000 'likes' on the platform within two hours.

Netizens give mixed reactions to Musk's tweet. One user wrote, " Stop spending your money on things that already exist. That's Honeywell's tactics. Try something different, if you're able..."

Another user takes a dig at Musk, tweets,

"Are you buying it or are you Twitter buying it?

Is it dependent on Man United revealing how many plastic fans they have?"

FC Barcelona fans also jump in the wagon. One user tweets, "what a bad investment, ManU is a joke if we are honest, buy Barcelona it's a real club."

One user starts a poll on Twitter asking, " Do you believe that Elon Musk is buying Manchester United?"

Another user tweets a witty comment, " And at this point, I don’t care if you rename Old Trafford as “X Æ A-12 Musk Stadium. Just buy the club."

(with inputs from agencies)