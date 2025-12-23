/Are Banks open on Christmas eve 2025 in the US? Full list of what's open and what's closed on 24th December

Christmas Day, which is celebrated annually on December 25, is one of the 11 federal holidays in the United States. Most of the government offices, markets, stores, restaurants and schools will remain shut on this day, allowing employees to enjoy the holiday with their friends and families. Here’s what’s open and closed on Christmas Day.

Banks

Banks will be closed on Christmas Day, in line with the Federal Reserve’s holiday calendar. While many banks will operate on Christmas Eve, some may do so with limited hours. In addition, the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange will also remain closed on Christmas Day.

Restaurants open on Christmas Day

Several popular chain restaurants, including Starbucks, Krispy Kreme, Fogo de Chão, IHOP and Waffle House, will remain open on Christmas Day. A complete list of restaurants operating on the holiday is available online.

Mail services

The US Postal Service will deliver mail and remain open on Christmas Eve, but all post offices will shut on Christmas Day and no mail will be delivered. UPS and FedEx will also suspend operations on Christmas Day.

Courts and government offices

All federal, state and local government offices, along with courts, will be closed on Christmas Day.

List of stores open on Christmas Day

The following stores and gas stations will be open on Christmas Day, though some locations may opt to close or have reduced hours. It’s best to contact your local store to confirm:

7-Eleven

Circle K

Safeway

Albertsons

CVS

Walgreens (select 24-hour locations will be open on Christmas Day)

Vons

Based on respective websites, here’s is list of stores which will be closed

ALDI

BJ's Wholesale

Costco

Dollar General

Family Dollar/Dollar Tree

The Fresh Market

Harris Teeter

ShopRite

Stop & Shop

Target

Trader Joe's

Walmart

Wegman's

Whole Foods

Winn-Dixie

H-E-B

Hy-Vee

Kroger

Publix

Ralph’s