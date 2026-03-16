/Archaeologists find unexpected structure hiding for 2,000 years 7,000 feet high in Swiss Alps

Archaeologists exploring Roman history in Switzerland have discovered a 2,000-year-old Roman military camp located 7,000 feet above sea level. According to a translated statement from the Canton of Graubünden, the Roman military camp strategically sat at high ground to let the troops keep a watch on valleys and mountain passes, regions that would otherwise be hard to observe. What remains of the camp are ditches and a wall. But the clearest sign was lead sling bullets with the stamp of the Roman 3rd Legion. Researchers from the University of Basel, along with the Graubünden Archaeological Service, had been scanning the Crap Ses area between Cunter and Tiefencastel since 2021. They knew about the Roman battlefield in the Oberhalbstein Alps, but stumbled upon something unexpected when a volunteer noticed something unbelievable.

Romans in Switzerland

The Romans found "a striking terrain structure in the Colm la Runga corridor" located 3,000 feet above the battlefield. The researchers used a high-resolution digital terrain model and LiDAR data to investigate the high area and saw that this particular portion was fortified. Sitting 7,000 feet above sea level in the Swiss Alps, the Roman military camp was fortified by three ditches and a wall with ramparts. It let them observe enemy movement from high above the ground. They could also observe four key valleys - Landwassertal, Albulatal, Domleschg, and Surses - and Lenzerheide, a heavily travelled mountain passageway.

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Weapons matched the age of the Roman battlefield